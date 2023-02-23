Sigma Planning Corp Sells 695 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.39% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 179.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 241.1% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 34,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVOL stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

