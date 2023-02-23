Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Cameco by 26.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 2.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 2.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 162,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Cameco Trading Down 0.0 %

Cameco Profile

Shares of CCJ opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 159.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.