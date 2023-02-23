Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $85.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SIG stock opened at $74.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.17.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.44. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,927,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at $83,927,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,570,000. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

See Also

