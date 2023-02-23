Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.4 %

SPG stock opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.30. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $140.94. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Articles

