Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.54

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 843120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $31,127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sirius XM by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 21,739.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,271,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

