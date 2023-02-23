Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.54

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRIGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 843120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $31,127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sirius XM by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 21,739.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,271,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

