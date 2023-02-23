Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 34,224 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 178.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,349,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 953,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,807,000 after purchasing an additional 39,221 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 429.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,971,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,962 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

NYSE AMH opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

