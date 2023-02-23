Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 628.1% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 17.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 24,775 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 141.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 314,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 184,593 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 44,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 230,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Price Performance

PLUG stock opened at $14.54 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $32.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Plug Power

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.