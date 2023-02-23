Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 793.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 22.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $769,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,570,335.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $5,649,850 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DASH opened at $57.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $130.20.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

