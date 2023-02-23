Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 20.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $116.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.50. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $106.81 and a 52-week high of $350.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Further Reading

