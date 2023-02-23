Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 420.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 55.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 601.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna downgraded Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.62.

Insider Activity

Schneider National Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNDR opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

See Also

