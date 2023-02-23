Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.75 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 460.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Western Union by 89.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 49.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 431.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Western Union Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

