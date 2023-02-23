Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 609 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $143.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.52 and a 52-week high of $231.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.44.

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.