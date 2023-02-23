Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,600 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 279.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 164,186 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kohl’s by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,567 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Kohl’s by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Trading Up 1.6 %

Kohl’s stock opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.25. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.