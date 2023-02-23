Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 485 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Teleflex by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Teleflex by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.58.

NYSE TFX opened at $240.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $356.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.84 and a 200 day moving average of $230.51.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

