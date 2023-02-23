Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 65,700 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.14% of Kforce worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 5,905.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,612 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,674,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 325.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 226,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 420.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 202,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Kforce by 122.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 138,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.67. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $78.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.51 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

