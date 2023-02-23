Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Shares Gap Up to $27.86

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.86, but opened at $29.62. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 240,722 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.06) to GBX 1,480 ($17.82) in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.68) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,307.33.

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Smith & Nephew

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,967,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,221,000 after acquiring an additional 711,672 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,375,000 after acquiring an additional 881,102 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,084,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 64.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,829,000 after acquiring an additional 615,593 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,059,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,591,000 after acquiring an additional 136,587 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Featured Stories

