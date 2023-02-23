Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Shares Gap Up to $27.86

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.86, but opened at $29.62. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 240,722 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.06) to GBX 1,480 ($17.82) in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.68) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,307.33.
Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.