Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,538 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sonos by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,289 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 62.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 25,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 162.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 201,273 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sonos to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

Sonos Price Performance

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $843,406.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $843,406.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $111,586.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,667 shares in the company, valued at $321,956.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,647. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.24, a PEG ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.88.

About Sonos

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.