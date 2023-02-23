Sorrento Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 12,944 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 175% compared to the typical volume of 4,710 call options.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down 20.3 %
Shares of SRNE stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,669,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,179,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,664,000 after acquiring an additional 229,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,622,000. 34.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
