S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,804 shares of company stock worth $4,635,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $346.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.22.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.