SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.80% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 438.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 37,885 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $193.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.30. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $138.65 and a twelve month high of $220.31.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

