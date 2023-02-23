Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SEPJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,100 ($37.33) to GBX 2,950 ($35.53) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,050 ($36.73) to GBX 3,100 ($37.33) in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of SEPJF stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41. Spectris has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.54.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

