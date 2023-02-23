Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 741.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,031,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,905 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,311.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,273 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,543,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $84.78 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $168.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.