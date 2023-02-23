StockNews.com Downgrades Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) to Hold

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $275.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.70. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $179.47 and a 52 week high of $299.36.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 11.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

