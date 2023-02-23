StockNews.com Downgrades Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to Hold

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

