StockNews.com Downgrades Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to Hold

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
