StockNews.com Downgrades Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Hold

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $39.03.

Insider Activity at Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director David B. Ramaker acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,394 shares in the company, valued at $246,442.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 58,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Featured Articles

