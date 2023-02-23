StockNews.com Downgrades Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) to Sell

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Compass Point cut their price target on Territorial Bancorp to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of TBNK opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.55. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.86 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 24.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.