StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.75 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Culp will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Culp news, insider Thomas Bruno bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 11,550 shares of company stock valued at $53,040 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Culp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Culp by 188.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Culp by 21.9% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 217,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

