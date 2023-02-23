StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of GALT opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $104.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the period. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

