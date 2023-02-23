StockNews.com Upgrades James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) to Buy

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on JHX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.37. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $860.80 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 44.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 905.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 433,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 390,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,101,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 1,184.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 131,346 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after buying an additional 99,243 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

