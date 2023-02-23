Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Stryker by 18.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 26.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,683 shares of company stock valued at $112,867,578 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

SYK opened at $261.65 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

