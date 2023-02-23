Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 372,484 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 351,491 shares.The stock last traded at $19.54 and had previously closed at $19.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.43 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 12,951 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $266,661.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,790.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 29,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $626,713.73. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $344,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 12,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $266,661.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,790.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,685 shares of company stock valued at $972,507. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth $678,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 4.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,307,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Stories

