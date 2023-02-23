TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRP. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 69.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 458.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

