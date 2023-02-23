TD Securities Increases Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.25 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.31.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of D.UN opened at C$16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.45. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.48 and a 52 week high of C$30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$761.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
