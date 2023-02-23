TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stake Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.5 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $97.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.86. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $115.14.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. On average, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $110,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $110,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,193,876 shares of company stock valued at $503,935,086 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.