Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Teck Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 82.3% per year over the last three years. Teck Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.00. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $46.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after buying an additional 297,156 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,283,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,286,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,351,000 after buying an additional 1,544,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,215,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,304,000 after buying an additional 824,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,524,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,959,000 after buying an additional 1,482,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities cut Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.