Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE HQL opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services. The company was founded on February 20, 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

