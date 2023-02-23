Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 20.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 65.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services. The company was founded on February 20, 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

