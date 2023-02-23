The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,394 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $56.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.