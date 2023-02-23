The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,562,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 271,856 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $158,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after acquiring an additional 147,509 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,468,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,778,000 after purchasing an additional 126,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 135,057 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,891,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,891,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,351 shares of company stock worth $4,645,363. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIG opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

