The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,245,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,505,000 after buying an additional 2,084,053 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 252.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,535,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,395,000 after buying an additional 1,816,246 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,861,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after buying an additional 1,276,690 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,659,000 after buying an additional 511,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,111,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,414,000 after buying an additional 431,391 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSXMK. StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $51.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 27,160 shares worth $1,224,657. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.