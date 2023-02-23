Tim R. Bruckner Sells 1,750 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $72.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $54.86 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The business had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 34.94%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

