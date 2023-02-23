Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Trading 21.6% Higher

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 21.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. 379,505 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 311,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.75. The company has a market cap of C$35.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28.

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

