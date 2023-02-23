TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

TPG Stock Down 1.5 %

TPG opened at $32.62 on Thursday. TPG has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TPG will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in TPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TPG by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

