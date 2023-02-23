TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TPG has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45.
TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TPG will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in TPG in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TPG in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TPG in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TPG by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
