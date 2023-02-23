Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Transcat were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 2.1% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Transcat by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Transcat by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Stock Up 0.3 %

TRNS opened at $86.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $91.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.54 million, a P/E ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Insider Activity

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $174,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,923.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Profile

(Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Further Reading

