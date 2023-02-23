TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25,365 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of TransDigm Group worth $125,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.42.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TDG opened at $740.99 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $768.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $681.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.26.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total transaction of $108,278,820.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,774 shares of company stock worth $205,121,729. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

