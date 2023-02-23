TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Trading Down 2.4 %

TRX Gold stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.55.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.