Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $4.61

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.40. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 99,217 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 3.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.72.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
