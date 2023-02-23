Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $4.61

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.40. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 99,217 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1,412.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 97,718 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,788,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 713.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

