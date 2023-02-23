Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $2.54

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYAGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.39. Tuya shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 98,817 shares trading hands.

Tuya Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a current ratio of 13.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Tuya by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile



Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

