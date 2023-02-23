Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

TWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 1.5 %

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $20.83 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 480.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 200,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 166,233 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,396,000.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.